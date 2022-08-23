TRS Gives Warning to BJP for Creating Ruckus Outside MLC Kavitha’s Residence

Hyderabad: Amid allegations of involvement of ruling TRS party family members in the formulation of Delhi government’s excise policy, the Telangana party asked how does the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) get information of raids by the central probe agencies like Directorate of Enforcement (ED ), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (ID).

Addressing media persons in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the TRS MLA from Nizamabad Rural, Bajireddy Goverdhan and other party leaders claimed that central investigating agencies CBI, ED and IT have become puppets in the hands of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the Prime Minister has allegedly become a puppet of corporate biggies like Ambani and Adani.

#Telangana Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav & MLAs @MGNMLA and Danam Nagender visited MLC Kavitha's residence to express solidarity in response to statements made by #Delhi BJP leaders on MLC @RaoKavitha.#Hyderabad #LiquorScam #kavitha pic.twitter.com/YLxsbCXhaZ — Anusha Puppala (@anusha_puppala) August 23, 2022

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police have detained 26 BJP workers for staging a protest at TRS MLC L Kavitha's house in the city. Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and MLAs Danam Nagendar and Maganti Gopinath visited the residence of Kavitha and expressed solidarity with her as the Delhi BJP leaders have dragged her name into the Delhi excise policy. Later, state Minister Talasani Srinivas told reporters that he condemned the attacks by the BJP workers on TRS MLC's residence.

“We strongly condemn the unruly behaviour of the BJP workers who tried to lay siege to the TRS MLC Kavitha’s residence. If the TRS party’s ministers, workers and thousands of supporters started behaving like them, where will the (BJP leaders) hide? Will the BJP party offices and leader’s residences remain safe?,” Talasani Srinivas warned.

The Jangaon police detained the state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar when he tried to hold a dharna at Pamnur village to protest against the arrest of party activists who held a demonstration in front of the TRS MLC Kavitha’s residence in Hyderabad on Monday over her alleged involvement in Delhi liquor scam. The police shifted the Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP to his residence and placed him under house arrest.