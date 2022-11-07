TRS Gives Public Notice on Changing Party Name to BRS

Hyderabad: A public notice has been issued in the name of the TRS party president calling for any objections from changing the party's name from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) within 30 days from November 7.

In a plan to expand its electoral footprint beyond Telangana, the ruling (Telangana Rashrtra Samithi) TRS party changed its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

“The TRS in its state general body meeting dated October 5, 2022 has passed a resolution to change the name of the party from TRS to the BRS. To that effect, necessary amendments to the party Constitution have also been made in the same meeting. The resolution and the amended party constitution is submitted,” the resolution reads.

