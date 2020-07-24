HYDERABAD: Former TRS MP, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's (KCR) daughter Kavitha went into home quarantine after her driver tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday evening. Along with Kavitha, her family members also undergoing home quarantine.

Kavitha to undergo 14 days home quarantine in her residence at Hyderabad as per the doctor's advice. Sources close to the former MP revealed that she was following the quarantine as part of precautionary measures.

Many MLAs and people's representatives in Telangana have already been affected by the COVID-19. On the other hand, the number of coronavirus cases in the state has crossed 50,000 thousand till date.

Kavitha on Thursday released a song in honor of her brother KTR's 44th birthday.

Many leaders from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party were tested positive for the virus.

On July 23 TRS MLC and former deputy chief minister Kadiam Srihari tested positive for COVID-19.

On July 18, Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekananda Goud along with his wife Sowjanya and son Vidhat were tested positive for coronavirus.



Along with Quthbullapur MLA, three more ruling party MLAs tested positive for the virus so far. Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta and Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan contracted the virus. Earlier, Minister Mahmood Ali and deputy speaker Padmarao were also infected with COVID-19.

Telangana reported 1,567 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with this the total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 50,826. Nine deaths have been reported, taking the total deaths due to the virus to 447 across the state.

A total of 39,327 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals. Currently, there are 11,052 active cases in the state.