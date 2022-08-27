TRS Dubs JP Nadda’s Warangal Meet ‘Utter Flop Show’

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and TRS leader Kadiyam Srihari both dubbed the BJP national president JP Nadda’s public meeting at Hanamkonda in Warangal on Saturday an ‘utter flop show’.

Addressing a press conference, Errabelli Dayakar alleged that the BJP is trying to win the Telangana elections by making provocative speeches.

He challenged the BJP leaders to take out padayatras in their own party ruled states and see people’s reaction to their government’s public welfare schemes. Errabelli Dayakar asked if the BJP leadership can claim that the kind of public welfare schemes implemented in Telangana were available in the BJP-ruled states?

The TRS leader criticised the saffron party for promising the tribals to give 10 percent reservation if voted to power in the state. He reminded the BJP that the TRS government has always pushed for increasing the reservation quota for them.



Also Read: Hyderabad: BJP Chief Nadda Interacts with Telugu Film Actor Nithiin

Meanwhile, the TRS leader Kadiyam Srihari asked the Minister for Tourism and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy if he knew the length of national highways laid in Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

Terming BJP as a party that creates a rift between castes and religions, Srihari said no matter how hard the saffron party may try, it won’t gain the political ground in the state.

