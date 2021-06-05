TRS Devises New Poll Strategy to Retain Huzurabad Post Etela Exit

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party is currently in a dilemma. With the exit of Etala Rajender from the party, the rest of the leaders will have to prepare for the upcoming bypoll to the Huzurabad Assembly seat.

The bypoll will be held sometime in September. Mostly this will be what the Election commission decides. Following Rajendar's exit, the party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had a meeting to discuss the upcoming plans.

In the end, it is important to retain the Huzurabad seat, so TRS will be fighting with all the power. The strategy which was used during the Legislative Council polls and the Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll will be used. As that ended with TRS’ victory, the same plans will be used here as well.

A three month camp by the ministers and a smaller campaign by the other leaders will be done. The MLAs, MPTCs and others can focus on reaching out to everyone in the place. TO reach out to every voter, smaller-level management can be done.

CM Rao will be campaigning in Huzurabad. This seat is important and the party wants to retain it. It puts a lot of importance on it. Any unfavourable result will not look good for the party. The party is aiming at the win with a good enough majority.