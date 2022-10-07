TRS to Contest Munugode Bypolls With Old Name

Telangana CM KCR has turned the state political party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) into a national party titled Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Rao announced on Dasara that the general body meeting unanimously resolved to change the name of TRS to BRS to expand its wings nationwide. The panel also amended the party Constitution in this regard.

So after the announcement of the new party name, the big question in everyone’s mind is from which name is the party going to take part in Munugode by-polls?

The clarification for this was also given by the party. It is said that the party will be contesting the Munugode by-elections by its original name on November 3. The party submitted their decision to change the party name just a few days ago. It will take some time to get authority on the name.

And now, three parties will be competing in the national elections, it will be a fight between BRS, BJP and Congress in the upcoming elections.

Also Read: National-level Dalit Conclave to be Held Soon in Hyderabad: KCR