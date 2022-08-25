TRS Conspiracy to Divert Attention from Delhi Liquor Scam, Alleges Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Accusing the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of attempting to create law and problems in the state, the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday claimed that the ruling TRS government is using these tactics to divert the people’s attention from Delhi liquor scam and raids by the Enforcement Directorate.

The BJP leader also questioned the TRS government for permitting standup comedian Munawar Faruqui, who is accused of hurting the religious sentiments of people, to perform in Hyderabad.

“What was the need to allow such a person to conduct his show in Hyderabad,” asked the BJP leader.

Meanwhile, the BJP national General Secretary and Telangana incharge Tarun Chugh asserted that the KCR government will be soon ‘brought to its knees’. Condemning the house-arrest of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, Chugh said that a statewide protest against the arrest of Bandi and the party workers would be launched.

It may be recalled here that Bandi Sanjay was detained by the state police in the Jangaon district while he was holding a protest against the arrest of BJP workers for allegedly attacking MLC K Kavitha's residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Chugh said that involvement of KCR's daughter Kavitha in the liquor scam would come to the limelight soon. The BJP leader demanded the immediate release of Bandi Sanjay and said the saffron party would never give up against the dynastic politics of KCR.

