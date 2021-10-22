TRS, Congress Responsible For Petrol Hike: Kishan Reddy

Just a few days left for the campaign to end in the Huzurabad constituency. The bypoll for Huzurabad is going to be held on October 30. Participating in an election campaign in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency, Union Minister Kishan Reddy said that the Bharatiya Janata Party didn't stop the Dalit Bandhu Scheme. He said that the ruling TRS party stopped the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme as the treasury department didn't have enough money.

Kishan Reddy said that KCR is responsible for the petrol hike in India. He said that people are going to teach a lesson to the ruling TRS party. He further stated that Etela Rajender questioned against the aristocratic and family rule of TRS, hence he was out of the party today. Kishan Reddy also questioned that why didn't TRS government take any action on Etela Rajender if he had indulged in corruption.

Speaking on the hike in petrol and diesel, he said that diesel, petrol, and gas prices will increase when there is a hike in crude oil prices. He said that during the Congress reign, Manmohan Singh had taken the decision of hike in diesel, petrol, and gas and further stated that KCR was the minister at that time. Kishan Reddy said that KCR is responsible for the hike in petrol, diesel, and gas.

