HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Party announced its complete list of candidates for the upcoming GHMC Elections 2020 on Wednesday.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao finalised the list of 105 party candidates contesting the elections, on Wednesday evening. The party has retained tickets to most of the sitting corporators, which include the close kin of a few TRS leaders.

TRS Secretary-General and Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao's daughter Gadwal Vijayalakshmi was given the ticket again from Banjara Hills division. While late Congress leader from the Khairatabad region P Janardhan Reddy's daughter -P Vijaya Reddy was given ticket from Khairatabad. The son-in-law of former minister Naini Narasimaha Reddy V Srinivas Reddy was given a ticket from Ramnagar.

2nd List of TRS Candidate

