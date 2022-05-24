HYDERABAD: Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Vaddiraju Ravichandra was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana. A press note was issued to this effect by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer here.

The vacancy arose following the resignation of sitting TRS MP Banda Prakash.The ECI issued notification for by-polls to the vacant seat on May 11.

After the deadline for withdrawing nominations had passed, the Returning Officer handed over the election certificate to Ravichandra, also known as Gayatri Ravi. Ravichandra is a backward class leader and also a prominent granite businessman. He will be a member of the Rajya Sabha until April 2024.

Two other candidates had also submitted their nominations, but the Election Commission of India (ECI) rejected them during the reviewing process on technical grounds. As a result, Ravichandra’s unanimous election became a formality.

TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao cleared the names for the three vacant Rajya Sabha seats on May 18. Hetero Group chairman and managing director Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy, businessman-turned-politician Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Telangana Publications Groups chairman, and managing director D Damodar Rao, were selected as the TRS party candidates for the Upper house.

