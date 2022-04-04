TRS Cadres Begin Series of Protests Over Paddy Procurement Issue, KCR Goes to Delhi

Hyderabad: Raising the heat on the BJP-led Central government, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Monday launched a multi-pronged agitation over paddy procurement issue. Several Ministers, party MPs, MLAs and other leaders took part in the demonstrations at all mandal headquarters across the state while some leaders sat on a hunger strike.

It may be recalled the TRS government is continuously pushing the Centre to procure every grain from the Telangana farmers and the state government in August last year had signed an agreement saying it wouldn’t supply the boiled rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Despite the simmering temperatures, the party workers participated in the protests. The Ministers and legislators demanded that the Centre should purchase paddy from Telangana farmers. The TRS Working President and IT Minister KT Rama Rao had appealed to the party cadres to stage protests on April 4and block National Highways on April 6 and observe deeksha the following day and put black flags on their houses in all the villages on April 8.

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is currently in New Delhi to put pressure on the Modi-led government demanding the Centre to procure paddy from state farmers. He is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the paddy issue.