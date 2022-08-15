TRS, BJP workers Clash During Praja Sangrama Yatra

High tension prevailed in Devaruppula village in the Jangaon district of Telangana, as some local TRS leaders tried to block BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ on Monday. BJP and TRS workers jostled with each other, propelling fear of violence in the area.

TRS party workers raised slogans against BJP and hurled stones at BJP party men leading to tension in the area. The BJP workers, who were injured in the incident, were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Reacting to the incident, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay came down heavily on the Commissioner of Police who turned a blind eye and did not take any action, though the police had information that such incidents would happen in the area. He also spoke to the DGP and demanded that action be taken against the TRS leaders.

BJP alleged that the TRS party workers attacked the saffron party workers and were backed by Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

