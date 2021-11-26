TRS Bags Six MLC Seats Unanimously

Three more TRS candidates - Pochampally Srinivas Reddy from Warangal district and Kasireddy Narayan Reddy and K Damodar Reddy from Mahabubnagar district - have been elected unanimously for MLC polls under local bodies quota. The ruling party has already bagged six MLC seats unanimously out of the 12 MLC seats going to polls on December 10.

It is all known knowledge that three TRS nominees - Kalvakuntla Kavitha from Nizamabad seat and Patnam Mahender Reddy, Shambipur Raju from Rangareddy district - have been elected unanimously. Friday(November 26) is the last date for the withdrawal of the nomination.

Till now, the pink party has fielded candidates for the 12 seats while the Congress fielded two and the BJP none. According to the reports, TRS is putting all its efforts to convince independents to withdraw their nominations in Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Nalgonda.

