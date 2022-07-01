HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) in Telangana is slated to accord a grand welcome and organize a meeting in Hyderabad when the joint candidate of Opposition parties in the Presidential election - Yashwant Sinha visits the city on July 2. Coincidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire BJP entourage will also be descending on the city for two-day national executive meetings at the HICC convention center.

Sinha would arrive at the Begumpet airport here on July 2 and a rally would be organised with 10,000 bikes from the airport to Jal Vihar, the venue of the meeting, the party said on Thursday.TRS working president K T Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, discussed with party leaders on the arrangements to be made for Sinha's visit.

The party is supporting Sinha to uphold the Constitutional values which are under attack in the Modi regime, Rama Rao had said recently. Besides TRS, the city-based AIMIM is also supporting Sinha's candidature for the President's post.

As per reports in the Deccan Chronicle the Telangana Congress appears to be divided on the issue of whether or not to welcome Yashwant Sinha. TPCC president A.Revanth Reddy on Thursday made it clear that they would not share the dais in Gandhi Bhavan with Yashanth Sinha if he attended the TRS meeting. He stated that Congress would keep a safe distance from TRS on all fronts and would not accept if Yashwanth Sinha decides to meet the TRS first and the Congress later.

