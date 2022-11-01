Munugode Bypolls: Violence marred the last day of campaigning for the by-election at Telangana’s Munugode segment, which comes to an end on Tuesday evening after the ruling TRS party and BJP activists attacked each other at various places in the mandal.

Ruling TRS party Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudershan Reddy and ZP Chairman Jagadish's convoy were attacked by the opposition BJP cadre. They pelted stones at the cars and both the leaders and several others were said to be injured in the attack when they were on their way to KT Rama Rao's road show. The incident is said to be in retaliation over an attack on BJP MLA Etela Rajender's car at Palivela in Munugode mandal. The cars were badly damaged and the TRS leaders were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Several aides of the Huzurabad MLA were also injured in the stone pelting.

Tensions were rife after TRS and BJP activists attacked each other with sticks at several places, and the police force had to be called in to disperse the violent crowd.TRS activists went on a rampage and started vandalizing the campaign vans belonging to BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.

This is a breaking story ...