TRS Activists Vandalise Nizamabad MP Aravind's House in Hyderabad

Hyderabad:Tension prevailed at the residence of Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind in Hyderabad on Friday after TRS activists vandalised the house by smashing windowpanes and damaging furniture over his remarks against their leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. MP Arvind was not at his residence at the time of attack.

The TRS activists raised slogans against the MP and stormed into the house. After damaging the property, the protesters also set ablaze an effigy of the MP in front of the house and staged a protest before the police reached there and took some of the accused into custody.

BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Thursday alleged that Kavitha, TRS MLC, and daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao called up Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge and expressed her interest to join the party.

Refuting the allegations made by the MP Arvind that she is touch with the Congress party, MLC Kavitha, at a presser on Friday said, "I will hit MP Arvind with Chappal at Nizamabad X roads for stooping to a new low."

She further added that she will hunt him down by contesting against him in election wherever he does and ensure that he is defeated.