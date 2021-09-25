TRS Activist Wants To Sell KCR Temple, Know Why!

A TRS activist from Mancherial had built an idol of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to show how much he adore him. However, the man recently posted a video on social media stating that he wanted to sell the temple he had built.

According to the details, Ravinder from Dandepalli of Mancherial district has been a huge fan of K Chandrashekhar Rao from the very beginning. So, impressed with his fight against bringing a separate Telangana state, Ravinder constructed a temple-like structure to KCR at his own expense.

But, in recent times, Ravinder lost his recognition in the TRS party. This is because he lost all his fortune at the time of the Telangana movement. Ravinder says that he incurred debts. Though he tried to meet KCR and KTR to tell them about his debts, he repeatedly failed to reach them.

“Being such a huge fan of KCR, I did not get a chance to meet him. Now, I cannot imagine the situation of common people,” said Ravinder. Even his Deeksha to meet the Chief Minister did not succeed which is why he changed his mind.

As he is getting ignored by his favourite leader and not being able to pay the debts, Ravinder decided to sell the temple and KCR statue and posted a video on social media. Will this viral video reach KTR or Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is to be known yet.