Tributes Paid to 2007 Hyderabad Twin Blasts Victims on 15th Anniversary

Hyderabad: The city on Thursday remembered and paid rich tributes to those who lost their lives in the twin bomb blasts at Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park in 2007.

It’s 15th anniversary of ghastly twin bomb blasts today. The horrendous explosions rocked Hyderabad on the evening of August 25, 2007 in which 42 persons were killed — 32 of them at Gokul Chat and 10 at Lumbini Park.

Leaders cutting across political parties and some survivors of the blasts paid tributes to 42 persons who had lost their lives in the near simultaneous blasts on this day in 2007.

Reiterating their demand for capital punishment for the guilty, the people and survivors paid floral tributes to the victims at Gokul Chat, the popular eatery in Koti area of the city.

On this day in 2007, two powerful explosions ripped through the popular eatery and an open-air theatre at Lumbini Park, near the state secretariat. The first blast rattled Lumbini Park while a laser show was in progress, killing 10 persons. Five minutes later at 7.50 pm, the second blast ripped through the popular Gokul Chat at Koti. As the eatery was full of customers in the evening, the explosion was disastrous as it killed 32 persons. Later an unexploded bomb was also found under a foot-over-bridge at Dilsukhnagar.

In 2018, a special court had sentenced two convicts Anique Shafiq Syed and Akbar Ismail Choudhary to death and a third Tariq Anjum to life sentence. Three other accused, including Indian Mujahideen (IM) chief Riyaz Bhatkal and his brother Iqbal Bhatkal, are still at large. While two other accused, Farooq Sharfuddin and Sadiq Ahmed Sheikh, were exonerated for lack of evidence.

