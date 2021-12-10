HYDERABAD: The Telangana Co-operative Tribunal has finally put an end to the long-drawn battle and resolved the position of A.Murali Mukund as Secretary of Jubilee Hills Co-operative House Building Society. In its judgment rendered on Thursday, the Tribunal ruled in favour of Murali Mukund confirming his status as Secretary of the prestigious housing society in the upmarket area in the city of Hyderabad.

With this order, it has been proved that the interpretations, false accusations and actions of the President, Managing Committee members and the Registrar of Cooperative of societies were wrong and against the rules of Co-operative Act. This case has been going on for the past few months in the High Court and was in the news for the high profile battle which involved two groups in the society headed by the owners of two prominent Telugu news channels. The alleged involvement of Jubilee Hills constituency TRS MLA was also stated by the Secretary. It has also become a prestigious issue for everyone and ultimately after the long legal battle, Murali Mukund has come out clean as Secretary of Jubilee Hills Cooperative House Building Society. Mukund earlier lamented that he was caught in the crossfire between these two groups which for their personal gains was causing loss to the society.

Murali Mukund has stated that at least now the President ,Registrar of Cooperative of societies and the Managing Committee obey and follow the rules of Bye-Laws and Cooperative Act and extend support to him to perform his duties as Secretary and he also added that he is going to work with everyone together and work for the development of Jubilee Hills Housing Society by setting aside differences and egoes among the members.

It is to be observed that there were never any specific allegations against Mukund and no evidences also to move ‘No Confidence Motion’ against him. There is no provision in the Bye-Laws or in the Co-operative Act to remove the Secretary but yet the President who acted upon the wrong advise of the other Managing Committee members went ahead by mis-interpreting the Rules of the Cooperative act. With the Tribunal’s order, it has made it clear to everyone that there is no provision to remove the Secretary as per the Cooperative Act.

