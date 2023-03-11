Tribal Wedding Called Off in Telangana for THIS Strange Reason

Hyderabad: You have heard about how the groom’s families called off the wedding at the last minute by raising their dowry demands but in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem, a wedding was abruptly cancelled on Thursday because of the lower dowry than what the bride demanded as per tribal traditions.

As per tribal customs, a groom has to pay the dowry to his prospective bride. The groom’s family paid the bride the amount she had asked for her dowry (over Rs 2 lakh). The groom and the guests were waiting in Ghatkesar for the bride who was supposed to arrive from her hometown of Aswaraopet village. When the bride failed to show up at the wedding venue, the groom and his family went back to the hotel to seek an explanation from the bride’s family. They were shocked when they were informed that the bride sought more dowry.

Later, the groom’s family approached the police station. The police officials called the bride’s family members and the matter was sorted out. No case was lodged against any other party. According to the police officials, it seemed the bride was not interested in marrying the boy and therefore came up with an excuse for more dowry.

Also Read: Margadarsi Chit Fund Case: CID Case Against Media Baron Ramoji Rao, Sailaja