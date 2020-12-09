Tremors Shake Narayanpet In Telangana

A mild earthquake hit parts of Narayanpet district in Telangana on Wednesday. Around 9.40 am, people of Narayanpet district panicked after feeling mild tremors. Utkur, Villagers from Nidugurthi, Chinnaporla too came out of their homes after experiencing the tremors.

As per the locals, the tremors lasted about two seconds and no damage was caused in the region. The National Geophysical Research Institue (NGRI) officials have been alerted on the developed and they monitoring the tremor hit regions of Narayanpet in Telangana.

In October this year, tremors were felt in parts of Hyderabad-Borabanda, Gopanpally too. As per the NGRI, the magnitude of the earthquake was said to be 0.8 on the richter scale.