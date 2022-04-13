TREDA Welcomes Telangana Govt's Decision to Revoke GO 111

Hyderabad: TREDA issued a statement on the government revoking G.O.Ms.No.111 dated 08.03.1996 as follows:-

We welcome the repeal of G.O.111 as it would place the farmer’s falling in G.O.111 on an even keel with the neighbouring area farmers.

The market or market prices of the neighbouring areas will not be effected by the revoking of G.O.111.

The Telangana Government should include organizations like TREDA to plan the development zones in the G.O.111 area in such a way that the ecological balance is maintained.

Sufficient Sewerage Treatment Plans (STP’s) should be in place and the drainage water in the surrounding area should be treated before it flows into the lakes.

