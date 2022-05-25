Travel Restrictions in Hyderabad for PM Modi's ISB Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Gachibowli on Thursday. The Hyderabad police has indicated that there will be traffic curbs on city roads, which will be in effect between 1pm and 5pm. To avoid any inconvenience to the cummuters, the Cyberabad Police has advised that management of offices located between Gachibowli Stadium and IIIT Junction, IIIT Junction and Wipro Junction, and IIIT Junction and Gachibowli stagger their work hours or use work from home mode. The movement of heavy vehicles will be restricted on these roads.

Traffic Diversion From Gachibowli junction towards Lingampally:

Gachibowli junction – right turn – Botanical Garden – left turn – Kondapur Area Hospital – Masjid Banda – left turn – Masjid Banda Kaman – right turn – HCU Depot Road – Lingampally Road

Traffic Diversion From Lingampally towards Gachibowli:

HCU Depot – left turn – Masjid Banda Kaman – left turn – Masjid Banda – Kondapur Area Hospital – Botanical Garden – right turn – Gachibowli junction

Traffic Diversion From Wipro towards Lingampally:

Wipro junction – left turn – Q City – Gowlidoddi – Gopanpally crossroads – right turn – HCU back gate – Nallagandla – Lingampally Road

Traffic Diversion From Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge towards Gachibowli junction:

Cable Bridge up-ramp – Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 – Ratnadeep – Madhapur Law and Order Police Station – Cyber Towers – HITEX – Kothaguda – Botanical Garden – Gachibowli junction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad to take part in the ISB's 20-year anniversary on May 26. Modi will arrive at 2 p.m. to speak at the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2022 graduation ceremony. In the light of his visit, the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate has banned the use of remote-controlled drones, para-gliders, and remote-controlled micro-light aircraft within a 5km radius of ISB, Gachibowli, and Gachibowli Stadium under the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. From 12 p.m. on May 25 until 6 p.m. on May 26, the restrictions will be in effect.