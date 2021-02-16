Transgenders Harass Hyderabad Residents For Money, Create Nuisance During House Warming Ceremony

Transgenders demand money from the people for special occasions and it is not new in the city of Hyderabad. But, four transgenders have crossed their limits and created a nuisance.

The incident took place in Petbasheerabad of Medchal district in Hyderabad. The four transgenders came to the house warming ceremony and demanded a huge amount from the family. They created a lot of ruckus and attacked on the family as they refused to give them money. The victims alleged that they have pelted stones on their house and have shown their private parts.

Immediately, the family members raised a complaint in the nearby police station. Swathi, Shravani, Shivani and Bhoomi, all residents of Maratha Basthi in Suraram Colony have been arrested.

According to the police, the four transgenders have demanded a lot of money from the family during the house warming ceremony. They also extorted Rs 4,000 from the family. Police have registered the case and a case of trespass, obscene act and extortion was filed against the four transgenders.