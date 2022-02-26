Training Chopper Crashes in Nalgonda, Trainee Pilot Dead

In a very tragic incident, a helicopter crashed during a training session in Nalgonda district of Telangana, killing trainer and trainee on board.

Pilot and training pilot were killed on Saturday when a training helicopter came crashing in the fields between Chelakurthi and Thungathurthy villages in Nalgonda district. The aircraft reportedly hit an electrical pole and crashed. Police, Revenue and doctors arrived at the spot. According to the reports, the trainee pilot, Mahima, a native of Tamil Nadu, reportedly took off from Macherla in Guntur district. She was being trained at Flytech Aviation Academy.

Visuals shared on social media showed the wrecked helicopter.