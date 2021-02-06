Train Services From Gajwel To Siddipet From March 2022

The train services to Siddipet will be available by March 2022. Siddipet is one of the fastest developing districts in Telangana. The Kothapalli-Manoharabad railway line connecting Vemulawada and Komuravelli, and Sircilla, Siddipet and Gajwel towns will be ready soon.

The first phase of the railway line from Manoharabad to Gajwel has been completed. The trial runs on Gajwel-Siddipet railway line started on January 22nd and the trial runs on the Manoharabad-Gajwel railway route have been completed.

It was decided to run a regular service to Gajwel and it is likely to start soon. On the other hand, the government has decided to complete 11.5 km Gajwel to Kodakandla route works by the end of this June.

Officials are sketching plans to bring the trains by September and to complete the 37.15 km Sircilla track by 2023 and the remaining 39 km route by 2024. The new line will start from Manoharabad station near Medchal. The 31 km stretch from Monoharabad to Gajwel has been completed. Earthing services between Manoharabad and Duddeda are going on and the construction work of 52 small bridges have been completed.

The construction work of four to five bridges in between Kukkunoorpalli and Rajiv National Highway will start in the next four to five days. The construction works of bridge near Kodakandla is in the final stage. The construction works in between Kodakandla, Kodakandla Canal Crossing, Velikatta, Siddipet Collectorate and Duddeda are going on full swing.