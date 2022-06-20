Traffic in These Localities Will Be Hit on June 20 and 21, Deets Inside

The Hyderabad traffic police issued traffic restrictions during Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's visit to the city. The traffic restriction will be imposed on June 20 and 21. On June 20, the traffic will be stopped when the Vice President check-out from Begumpet Airport around 6.10 p.m. The road route is PNT flyover, Shyam Lal building, HPS Begumpet, Begumpet flyover, Punjaguttta flyover, Jubilee Hills Check Post to Road No.29, Jubilee Hills.

On June 21 traffic will be stopped around 6.20 am between Road No 29 Jubilee Hills to Parade Grounds on the route – Road No. 29, Jubilee Hills via Jubilee Hills Check Post, Punjagutta flyover, Begumpet flyover, HPS Begumpet, Shyam Lal Building, PNT flyover, Prakash Nagar flyover, Rasoolpura, CTO flyover.