Traffic Snarls At Virinchi Hospital Junction a Nightmare for Motorists

Crossing the Virinchi Hospital Junction at Banjara Hills Road No. 1 and 12 has become a tedious and time- consuming task for daily commuters. The motorists have been facing this issue for four decades and are not relieved from traffic snarl. The road has not been expanded for many years and it remains the same.

It has become very problematic for the pedestrians and are struggling to cross the road at the junction.

This is not only posing problems to the pedestrians but also to the motorists. The motorists heading towards Masab Tank, Banjara Hills Road 12, 13 have to wait for hours on the road.

Pedestrians and motorists are demanding the government to set up a FoB and a flyover to be constructed at the junction to ease the traffic.

