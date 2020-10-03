Traffic Snarls On Cable Bridge Is The New Worry For Cops

What was started as publicity for the upcoming GHMC polls has turned into a huge headache. The high-profile inauguration of the Cable Bridge between the TV9 Centre and Gachibowli has turned into a major traffic risk for the city commuters.

Thousands of people are stopping their vehicles right in the middle of the bridge to take selfies, due to which minor accidents are happening and what more, traffic hold-ups are posing serious problems to the commuters. The problem is more acute during the rush hour evenings.

In view of this, the authorities have actually banned vehicular movement on the bridge on Saturday and Sunday to enable the people to visit the bridge on foot. However, even on normal days, traffic snarls have become the order of the day.

Alarmed traffic officials have imposed heavy fines on those stopping their vehicles on the bridge. Stoppage of vehicles has also been banned, but the commuters seem to be not bothered at all. On Thursday, cyberabad commissioner of police VC Sajjanar has held a review meeting on the issue.