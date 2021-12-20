Traffic Restrictions, Road Diversions in Hyderabad for CM KCR's Christmas Dinner

In preparation for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's Christmas dinner at LB Stadium on Tuesday, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have imposed traffic restrictions in the region from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. As a result, traffic will be directed away from the BJR Statue and toward Nampally and Chapel Road. Similarly, traffic from Abids Road would be redirected at SBI Gunfoundry towards Chapel Road, while traffic from Old MLA Quarters will be diverted at Basheerbagh Junction towards Liberty.

Guests with Gold Card passes (A-1 Block) must depart at 'A' Gate, which is located opposite KLK (Khan Lateef Khan) building, enter through inner Gate No. 17, and park their vehicles at Alia Model School, SCERT, and Aliya College. Guests with Green Card passes (A-2 Block) must depart at 'D' Gate, which is opposite Alia Model School and near the BJR Statue, enter through SATS Gate, and park their automobiles at Aliya College, Mahaboob College, Alia Model School, and SCERT. Guests with Blue Card passes (B-Block) must depart at 'G' Gate, right near Ayakar Bhavan, enter through inner Gate No. 15, and park their vehicles in the Public Garden. Guests with Pink Card passes (C-Block) must alight at the 'F, F1' Gates near the BJR Statue, enter through the inner Gates 6 & 8, and park their automobiles within the Nizam College grounds.

