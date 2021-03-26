Traffic Restrictions In Hyderabad Today For Vice-Prez Venkaiah Naidu's Visit

Hyderabad traffic police announced traffic diversion in view of Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to Hyderabad on Friday. The traffic restrictions will continue on Saturday as well. The Vice-President arrived at Begumpet airport on Friday noon and went to his residence at Jubilee Hills via Panjagutta and Jubilee Hills Checkpost.

Traffic restrictions were imposed on Nizamiah Observatory Campus, Begumpet at 10:30 AM as the VP went to the Centre for Economic and Social Studies, Nizamiah Observatory Campus, Begumpet. After the completion of the programme at noon, he would return home and leave for Delhi. Traffic restrictions will be imposed on the routes to which Venkaiah Naidu is traveling.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said that, "General public are requested to take note of above timings and route and plan their movements accordingly and co-operate with the police."