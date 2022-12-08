HYDERABAD: In view of the foundation stone laying event of the Hyderabad Airport Express Metro Rail project which will be held at Raheja Mindspace junction in Madhapur on Friday, traffic restrictions have been placed in the surrounding areas of Cyberabad.

Cyberabad traffic DCP T. Srinivasa Rao stated that traffic restrictions will be imposed in Madhapur and Narsingi police stations limits of Cyberabad police commissionerate tomorrow (9th of this month) as part of the foundation laying of the construction work of the metro rail to be extended from Madhapur to Shamshabad airport.

These traffic restrictions will be imposed from 7.30 am to 12 pm in Madhapur along with Raheja Mind Space Junction, and from 8.30 am to 3 pm in Narsingi Police Station. Traffic will be affected in Kavuri Hills to Cyber Towers, Rab KPHB to Cyber Tower, Hitex Junction to Cyber Tower, TCS Junction to Cyber Tower, NIA to SBI Parvatnaga, Neeru's Junction to Parvatnagar areas.

Cyberabad traffic DCP T. Srinivasa Rao has advised commuters to plan accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

