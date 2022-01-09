Traffic Restrictions From Jan 10 To 19 Between 11 PM And 6 PM At Gachibowli ORR Junction

Traffic restrictions have been put in place in the Gachibowli area from January 10 to January 19 between 11 pm and 6 am as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is taking up girder erection work near the Outer Ring Road junction.

Vehicles coming from Hafeezpet towards Tolichowki through Kothaguda main road will be diverted via Rolling Hills road - Ramky Towers - AIG Hospital Road - Mind Space Junction - Bio Diversity Junction. Similarly, traffic coming from Lingampally towards Tolichowki would be diverted through ORR - Nankramguda - Khajaguda.

The vehicles coming from RGIA on ORR towards Tolichowki would take a u-turn at Gachibowli Junction and will be diverted through ORR - Nanakramguda - Khajaguda.

Traffic coming from Tolichowki towards Lingampally if directly coming to Bio-diversity Junction will be diverted from Bio-diversity forwards IKEA - Meenakshi Signal - AIG Hospital, Gachibowli - Rolling Hills - U-turn - left-turn at Radisson - DLF Road - IIIT Signal u-turn - Lingampally road.

Vehicles coming from Tolichowki towards Lingampally would be diverted from Khajaguda Junction - Towards Delhi Public School - Nanakramguda Rotary - I & Rotary - II - right turn up ramp ORR - towards Gachibowli Junction left turn Lingampally.

Also Read: ​Light Rains Likely In Hyderabad Over Next 3 Days