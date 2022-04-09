Traffic Restrictions In Hyderabad On Sri Rama Navami 2022

Sri Rama Navami is one of the most important festivals for Hindus and will be celebrated with much gaiety and devotion across the nation. Devotees not only offer prayers at the home but also throng to the temples of Lord Rama. Sri Rama Navami is celebrated every year on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra.

Traffic restrictions will be in place from 11 am and 10 on some routes in Hyderabad on the occasion of Sri Ram Navami. The Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra starts at 11 am from Seetarambagh Temple, Mangalhat, and will proceed to Hanuman Vyayamshala School, Sultan Bazaar via Bhoiguda Kaman, Mangalhat PS Road, Jali Hanuman, Dhoolpet, Puranapul, Jumerath Bazar, Chudi Bazar, Begum Bazaar Chatri, Begum Bazaar, Barthan Bazaar, Siddiamber Bazaar Mosque, Shankar Sher Hotel, Gowliguda Chaman, Gurudwara, Putlibowli crossroads, Andhra Bank, Koti and Hanuman Vyayamshala, Sultan Bazaar. The tributary processions begin at Akashpuri Hanuman temple and will join the main processions at Gangabowli Junction.

Hundreds of people will take part in the Shobha Yatra and many individuals will sing the devotional songs during the procession.

