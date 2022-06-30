Traffic Restrictions in Hyderabad For Bonalu Celebrations

Due to the Sri Jagadamba Mahankali Golconda Bonalu Celebrations, a huge crowd of devotees from all around the city and nearby areas is scheduled to attend the celebrations for nine days on various dates beginning June 30 and ending July 28. As a result, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have imposed various limitations in the areas between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Heavy traffic jams are expected on the roads from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort through Makkai Darwaza on June 30 and July 3, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, and 28.

Langar Houz to Golconda Fort via Fathe Darwaza and Shaikpet Nala, Seven Tombs to Golconda Fort via Banjara Darwaza.

Check the parking arrangement:

People who are travelling from Ramdevguda towards Golconda Fort via Makkai Dar Darwaza should park their two-wheelers from the stretch of Ashoor Khana to the Military Sentry Point, and four-wheelers have to park at Ashoor Khana parking place and Military Ground near the AOC Center.

Vehicles travelling from Langar Houz to Golconda Fort should park their two and three-wheelers in HUDA Park, while four-wheelers should park at Owaisi Ground or FootBall Ground.

Vehicles travelling from Shaikpet, Seven Tombs, and Golconda Fort are asked to park their two and three-wheelers at Priyadarshini School, Area Hospital, and Golconda Bus Stop, while four-wheelers should go from Banjara Darwaza and park at FootBall Ground or Owaisi Ground.

The Traffic Police have asked devotees to park their vehicles only in allocated parking areas and to follow the line system.