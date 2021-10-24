Traffic Restrictions In Hitec City, Madhapur, Gachibowli And Kothaguda For TRS Plenary On Oct 25

The annual plenary of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi is going to be held on October 25 after a gap of over two and half years. The pink party is making grand arrangements at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad ahead of TRS plenary. Every year, the plenary will be conducted on April 27 marking its foundation day. This year, the plenary assumes more significance as it marks the completion of 20 years of the formation of TRS.

The arrangements for the plenary are being monitored by Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath, TSIIC chairman Gyadari Balamallu, TS civil supplies corporation chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy and former GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

A huge turnout comprising delegates, party leaders is expected to throng the annual Plenary meeting of TRS. The Cyberabad Traffic police issued some traffic restrictions in the view of the TRS plenary meeting.

The traffic from Neeru’s Emporium towards Gachibowli Junction is going to be diverted at COD (Ayyappa Society, Madhapur) towards Durgam Cheruvu – Inorbit – ITC Kohinoor- Ikea – Bio-Diversity – Gachibowli and vice versa avoiding Cyber Towers junction.

In the same way, traffic from Miyapur, Kothaguda, Hafeezpet areas towards Hitec City–Cyber Towers – Jubilee Hills will be diverted towards Rolling Hills AIG Hospital – Ikea – Inorbit – Durgam Cheruvu road avoiding Cyber Towers junction.

Vehicles coming from RC Puram, Chandanagar towards Madhapur, Gachibowli areas may be diverted towards BHEL – Nallagandla – HCU – IIIT- Gachibowli Road by avoiding Allwyn – Kondapur road.

Also Read: Unfortunate That Freedom of Expression Has Become Right to Abuse, Says KTR

Also Read: ​Hyderabad: Jawaharnagar Dumpyard Stench To End Soon?