Traffic Restrictions in City For Amit Shah's Hyderabad Visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting on Saturday at Tukkuguda village beside the outer Ring Road to mark the culmination of the second phase of party Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Praja Sangrama Padayatra.

Police have also issued route diversion, the commuters who want to reach the RGIA from LB Nagar are requested to use the Mandamallamma, Balapur, and Videocon junction routes. To reach RGIA from Dilsukhnagar, Malakpet, and Chandrayangutta, people are asked to use Aramghar and Shamshabad route.

In the view of heavy traffic on the Srisailam National Highway, commuters are requested to use alternative paths to reach their destination.

Those who are attending the Amit Shah meeting are requested to park their vehicles at their respective allotted parking places:

The parking of VIP vehicles is arranged at the backside of Dias 130.

The vehicles from Hyderabad city, Ranga Reddy district, and LB Nagar route proceed through Pahadishareef PS after crossing Hardware Park and take a left diversion into the parking area situated opposite Ayyappa Swamy temple at Tukkugada, parking place No 1.

The vehicles from Adilabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Nizamabad, Khammam Karimnagar, and Warangal route reach the meeting place through Bonguluru ORR route (i.e) Exit Nos 10, 11, 12, and 13, and get down at Tukkuguda exit 14 & take a left diversion towards FAB city parking places Nos. 2, 3, 3A & 4.

The vehicles coming from Medak, Mahabubnagar, Sanga Reddy, Thandur, and Vikarabad reach the meeting place via Shamshabad and get down on ORR at Peddagolkonda and proceed on the service road towards Mankhal Village cricket ground parking place No. 5.

Kalwakurty, Nagarkurnool, and Amangal route vehicles after crossing Maheshwaram gate proceed left side of Srisailam Highway Opposite Aritaku Hotel that is located beside Devender Goud house, Sri Nagar Colony parking place No 6.

