Traffic Restriction At RTC Crossroads For Three Months

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions at RTC crossroads between Indira Park and VST for the next three months. Due to the construction of a steel bridge in the area, the road will be closed from March 10th to June 10th. The police urged people to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience for the next three months. The police informed us that the diversions would be in place in order to speed up the construction. For any travelling assistance, people can contact the Hyderabad Police Helpline at 9010203626.

Check out the traffic diversion routes: