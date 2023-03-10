Traffic Restriction At RTC Crossroads For Three Months
The Hyderabad Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions at RTC crossroads between Indira Park and VST for the next three months. Due to the construction of a steel bridge in the area, the road will be closed from March 10th to June 10th. The police urged people to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience for the next three months. The police informed us that the diversions would be in place in order to speed up the construction. For any travelling assistance, people can contact the Hyderabad Police Helpline at 9010203626.
Check out the traffic diversion routes:
- Chikkadpally towards Ashok Nagar via RTC crossroads will be diverted at Sudha Nandi Hotel Lane, Chikkadpally via City Central Library towards Street No. 9, right turn at Ashok Nagar crossroads, left turn at Indira Park.
- Traffic heading from VST to Ashok Nagar through the RTC crossroads will be diverted via Hebron Church Lane, Andhra Cafe, Jagadamba Hospital, the left turn at Ashok Nagar crossroads, and the right turn at Indira Park.
- Traffic from Indira Park will be diverted at Ashok Nagar crossroads via Jagadamba Hospital right turn, Andhra cafe, Hebron Church, and Chikkadpally main road.
- Traffic from Indira Park will be diverted at Ashok Nagar crossroads via Street No. 9, left turn City Central Library, Sudha Nandi Hotel Lane, and Chikkadpally main road.
- Traffic from CGO Towers will be routed at RC Reddy lane, towards Jagadamba Hospital, Andhra cafe, Hebron Church, and Chikkadpally main road.
- Traffic from Street No. 9 will be diverted at Ashok Nagar Chaman, right turn City Central Library, Sudha Nandi Hotel Lane, and Chikkadpally main road.