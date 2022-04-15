Traffic Restriction In Hyderabad On Hanuman Jayanthi

Hanuman Jayanthi is going to be celebrated on April 16th in the state. Sri Hanuman Jayanthi Vijaya Yatra procession is to be held in the city on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi on Saturday. The main procession starts from Gowliguda Ram Mandir towards Hanuman Mandir in Tadbun at 11.30 am. The procession covers 12 km distance and it is going to conclude at 8 pm.

The procession will follow the route which covers these areas - Gowliguda Ram Mandir, Putlibowli X roads, Andhra Bank X roads, Koti, Tilak Road, Sultan Bazar ‘X’ Roads, Ram Koti ‘X’ roads, Kachiguda ‘X’ roads, Veer Savarkar Statue, Narayanguda YMCA, Chikkadpally ‘X’ Roads, RTC ‘X’ roads, Ashok Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, backside Viceroy Hotel, Praga Tools, Kavadiguda, Bansilalpet Graveyards, Bible house, City Light Hotel, Bata Show Room, Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Ramgopalpet PS, Paradise X Roads, CTO Junction, Royal Lee Palace, Brookebond, Imperial Garden, Mastan Casfe and Hanuman Mandir Tadbund.

Another procession starts from Karmanghat Hanuman temple (Rachakonda Commissionerate Jurisdiction) will join the main procession at DM&HS, Women’s Junction. It will reach Hyderabad limits at Champapet. Before joining the main procession, it will follow this route - Champapet X Rd – IS Sadan – Dhobhighat- Saidabad Colony Road – Shankeshwar Bazar – Saroor Nagar Tank – Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Dilsukhnagar – Moosaram Bagh Junction – Malakpet – Nalgonda X Road – Azampura Rotary – Chaderghat X Road.

The traffic coming from Afzalgunj will be diverted towards SA Mosque and Bademia Petrol Pump towards MGBS. The traffic coming from Shankar Sher hotel by-lanes will be stopped at Gowliguda Chaman and diverted towards BSNL Lane Jambagh and MGBS old Station road. Traffic coming from Chaderghat will be stopped at Chaderghat X road and diverted towards Nimboli Adda and Rangmahal.

