Traffic Diversions In Hyderabad For Republic Day, Avoid These Routes

The Hyderabad police have imposed certain traffic restrictions on January 26th from 9am to 12 pm in the view of Republic Day celebrations at Public Gardens in Nampally. According to the reports, traffic from MJ Market and proceeding towards Mehdipatnam will not be allowed and diverted at Taj Island towards EK Minar, Asif Nagar/Red Hills, Ayodya Hotel, Lakdikapul, etc.

The general traffic coming from Nampally railway station towards Public Gardens will be diverted at Chapel Road T Junction towards Gunfoundry, Abids or BJR Statue Bhasheerbagh flyover etc., and from Nirankari Bhavan and Khairtabad towards Ravindra Bharathi will be diverted at Old Saifabad police station towards Telephone Bhavan, Iqbal Minar, Secretariat Road, Telugu Thalli, Ambedkar Statue, Liberty, Basheerbagh, Abids, etc.

All traffic coming from Hyderguda, King Koti and BJR Statue towards PCR, Public Garden will be diverted at Basheerbagh Junction towards Liberty, Telugu Thalli, NTR Marg, Iqbal Minar, Old Saifabad police station, Lakdikapul bridge, BJR Statue and Abids.

Traffic from Tank Bund towards Ravindra Bharathi will be diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Telephone Bhavan road, Old Saifabad police station and Lakdikapul Bridge, etc.

Those who are travelling via Telugu Talli, NTR Marg and Liberty sides towards PCR Junction via Adarshnagar would be diverted towards Liberty Road and Telugu Talli flyover. However, the car pass holders those who are attending the Republic Day celebrations are allowed in the diversion routes.