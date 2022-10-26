Secunderabad: Traffic Curbs In Malkajgiri For Sadar Festival

The Hyderabad city police announced a traffic advisory in connection with the Sadar celebrations on October 26 at Malkajgiri X Roads. The festival will be taking place from 7 pm to 3 am on Wednesday. The city police said that a large number of public are expected to gather at Malkajgiri X Roads. So diversions are in place to reduce congestion and inconvenience. The Sadar festival is celebrated every year by the Yadav community in Hyderabad.

Malkajgiri Traffic PS Limits:

Heavy vehicles coming from Mirjalguda and Anandbagh will not be allowed toward Malkajgiri X roads. Police urged the general public to avoid Malkajgiri X roads and take the route from the Lalapet route, Sairam theater lane, and ZTC route.

Diversions :

Sai Ram theatre diversion - The general traffic from Mirjalguda will not be allowed towards Malkajgiri X roads, the public who are intending to go towards Anutex may take the route through the lane beside Sai Ram theatre.

2. ANU Tex diversion: The traffic from Anandbagh will not be allowed towards MalkajgiriX roads, the public who are intending to go towards Mirjalguda may take the route via Malkajgiri Railway Station, Sathyanarayana Cafe route.