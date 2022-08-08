Traffic Curbs in Hyderabad for Bibi ka Alam Procession

On the occasion of the Bibi Ka Alam procession at Old City, Hyderabad Traffic police have announced traffic restrictions in certain areas.

The traffic restriction will be imposed from 12 PM to 10 PM on the procession route between Bibi ka Alawa Dabeerpura to Masjid -e- Ilahi Chaderghat.

The procession will pass through Bibi ka Alawa – Shaik Faiz Kaman, Yakutpura Road, Etebaar Chowk –Alijah Kotla- Charminar – Gulzar Houz, Panjesha, Mirchowk police station–Mir Alam Mandi- Darulshifa grounds – Azakhana –e- Zohra, Kali Khabar and culminate near Masjid –e- Ilahi Chaderghat.

Public coming in these directions will be diverted to other routes. The Hyderabad traffic police have requested the public to cooperate with them.

Also Read: Film Distributors Hold Meeting with Telugu Film Chamber Committee in Hyderabad, Next Meet on Aug 16