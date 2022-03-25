TRAC Job Notification Suspended By Telangana High Court

A job notification issued by Telangana State Remote Sensing Application Centre (TRAC) was suspended by the Telangana High Court on Thursday after a writ petition was filed by the existing workers of the TRAC.

Gummadala Venkataramaiah and 14 others have been working with the TRAC on different projects from the last few years. A new job notification was issued by TRAC on March 7, 2022, inviting applications from the eligible candidates. The petitioners have been working on the posts for the last few years and they have also filed applications online. The senior most employee among the petitioners has been working with TRAC since 2007. The non-petitioners have been issued call letters without considering the applications of the petitioners.

