HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) secretary G. Narendra Yadav succumbed to COVID-19 infection at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday, July 13, a news agency reported. He is the second party leader to die of COVID-19 in the state.

He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago.

“It is shocking and saddening that one of our active senior leaders Narendra Yadav died due to COVID-19. May his soul rest in peace and condolences to his family and friends… His death is a great loss to the party,” tweeted party spokesman Dr Sravan Dasoju.

Yadav had recently participated in various programmes to distribute aid among poor hit hard by the lockdown. As the leader had participated in the party programmes held at party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan in recent days, efforts were on to trace those who had come in contact with him.

Yadav’s family members were tested for COVID-19.

Earlier, former chairman of minority cell of party in undivided Andhra Pradesh, Mohammed Sirajuddin succumbed to the virus in Hyderabad on July 6.

Another leader, BJP's Bhasker Mudiraj, party president of Mettuguda division in Hyderabad, succumbed to the infection at government-run Fever hospital.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Deputy Speaker of Telangana Assembly Padma Rao and three other legislators of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had recently tested positive for COVID-19. All of them have recovered.