TPCC Crisis: Tension Brews Outside Gandhi Bhavan as Digvijay Meets Dissidents

Hyderabad: At a time when the All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed troubleshooter and Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh’s meeting with the dissident leaders of Telangana unit of the party were underway at the Gandhi Bhavan here on Thursday, tension prevailed outside the party headquarters after former Congress MLA Anil Kumar was heckled by the party workers.

Sources said the leaders of National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress attacked Anil Kumar for allegedly insulting Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy. The party workers from both sides were heard raising ‘Save Congress’ and ‘Jai Congress’ slogans. The NSUI leaders also demanded an apology from Anil Kumar.

Senior leader Mallu Ravi was forced to intervene in the matter. Later, Ravi said if there are any issues, it should be resolved through talks as heckling and fighting will cause damage to the party. He requested the student leaders to coordinate with other leaders and strengthen the party base ahead of state Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, Digvijay Singh met the dissident TPCC leaders in an attempt to resolve the internal rift. He met the leaders from both the groups and attempted to get to know their issues pertaining to the workings of the state party unit.

Notably, the cracks within TPCC came to the fore when a group of dissident leaders including Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others held a meeting on December 17 and objected to the appointment of ‘migrant’ party leaders to TPCC Committees.

Raising a banner of revolt against TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, who is considered as a migrant leader as he joined Congress after resigning from, the Senior leaders group decided to launch save Congress movement in the state.

