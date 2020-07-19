HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded the government to provide compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of those who died COVID-19.

Speaking on Facebook as part of the state-wide 'Speakup Telangana' programme organized by the Congress party on Saturday, he ctricized the state government for the failure in controlling the spread of coronavirus and also Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for being careless in this regard. He accused the government of not following ICMR guidelines in COVID-19 tests.

He demanded that steps be taken to make all kinds of medical services available to those infected with COVID-19 and also include COVID-19 treatment in the Arogyasri scheme. He also demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of the people who succumbed to COVID-19 and also Rs 50 lakh compensation to the frontline warriors like doctors, police personnel, sanitation workers, Asha workers and Journalists.

In 'Speak Up Telangana', an online social media campaign launched by Congress, the leaders invited all the students, unemployed youth, teachers, scholars and businessmen to join the campaign to support small traders and workers during the crisis.