Hyderabad: Demanding an enhancement in the age limit for recruitment of posts in the police department, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy has written an open letter to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday.

In his letter, the Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy said as per the recent employment notification for the recruitment of police personnel, there are 17,000 vacancies in the department. The notification indicates that the majority of the vacancies are for the post of police constables. The state government has given an age relaxation of only three years and if the age limit is not increased to five years, four 4 lakh applicants will automatically become ineligible for the posts.

Also Read: Class 10 Paper Leak Case: Produce Narayana In Court, Says Chittoor Magistrate

The Congress leader said the government should consider the future of the youth who fought for a separate statehood during the Telangana movement. He warned the TRS government that if the age limit relaxation is not reconsidered, his party will hit the streets for the rights of unemployed youth in the state.

