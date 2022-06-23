TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy's Open Letter to KCR

TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy wrote a letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, explaining the plight of home guards and model school staff, who were not receiving monthly salaries on time. He said that home guards and the staff of the model schools should get paid as soon as possible. He further asserted that Telangana was one of the richest states before KCR took over as the Chief Minister of the state. In his eight years of reign, the government has reached a position, where it was not able to pay the salaries of employees on time. In his letter, Revanth Reddy mentioned that the government is selling lands and is in debts. He also said that the government is imposing a lot of taxes on the people. He further stated that the government is getting revenue from selling the lands, increasing current land registration, bus charges, liquor prices.

Revanth further wondered as to where all the revenue was going. He said that the ruling party was spending Rs. 200 crores on advertisements and KTR was spending crores of money in the name of foreign trips. But the home guards who are working round the clock for the safety of people are not getting their salaries on time. He demanded to know why when the leaders are spending money on their foreign tours, the government is not able to pay the salary of home guards. He said that the government is showing no mercy on the home guards, who depend on their monthly salary.

Revanth Reddy said that farmers don't know when the government will release the Rythu Bandhu to the farmers. He added that Harish Rao, the finance minister of the state is also dancing to KCR's tunes. He said that with development activities in the state, it is clearly visible that there is a dent in Telangana's exchequer.

Also Read: Mahindra Rolls-out 300,000th Telangana-made Tractor from its Zaheerabad Facility