TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy's Munugode Tour From Tomorrow

With Munugode-centred politics gaining heat, TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy will begin his tour in the constituency from tomorrow. Taking to twitter, Rvanth Reddy shared ‘Mana Munugode – Mana Congress’ poster.

On the occasion of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary celebrations, the Congress will hoist party flags in 176 villages of the Munugode Assembly constituency on Saturday and offer floral tributes to portraits of Rajiv Gandhi.

Revanth was supposed to launch padayatra on August 13 from Narayanapur to Choutuppal. But it was postponed after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, TRS supremo K. Chandrashekar Rao and Union Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings at Munugode on August 20 and 21 respectively.

Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who tendered his resignation to the Munugode MLA seat, will officially join the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah.

