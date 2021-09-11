TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy Would Contest In Huzurabad Bypolls If KCR Enters Fray

Congress leader Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy said that if Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao contests in the Huzurabad bypolls then TPCC Chief MP Revanth Reddy will contest.

Speaking to the reporters in Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress leader said that TRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy should know what he is speaking. He said that Jeevan Reddy criticized TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy and said that he is unnecessarily politicizing CM KCR's Delhi tour.

Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy lashed out at KCR and said that he is not in a position to give Dalit Bandhu in Vasalamarri which was adopted by KCR. He alleged that the Huzurabad bypolls have been postponed after KCR met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that the nomination of Padi Kaushik Reddy as an MLC under the Governor's quota was kept on hold. He further added that both BJP and TRS are working hand in gloves. He demanded that a probe should be conducted on KCR's illegal activities.